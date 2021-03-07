Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $846,000.

ICLN stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

