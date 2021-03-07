Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.