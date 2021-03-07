Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

