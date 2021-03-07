Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.21 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

