Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

