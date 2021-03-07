Morgan Stanley Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $25.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.