Morgan Stanley Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.14.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. BCE has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$62.61.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

