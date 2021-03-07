Morgan Stanley Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $60.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.34.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after buying an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

