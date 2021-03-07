Morgan Stanley Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

