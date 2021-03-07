Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

