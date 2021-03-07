MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,220 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

