MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.52. 6,351,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

