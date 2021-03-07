MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.40. 568,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

