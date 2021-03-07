MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,578 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

