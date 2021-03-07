Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,463 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.86, for a total value of $2,634,885.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,986,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,244,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $64,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,150. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $236.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.