Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Achieves Market Cap of $93.58 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $93.58 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.