MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.68. MoSys shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,834 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

