MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

