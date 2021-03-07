M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $156.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

