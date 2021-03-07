MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet Sells 50,000 Shares

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Busquet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of MTBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. MTBC, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MTBC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MTBC by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MTBC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MTBC by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

