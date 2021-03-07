Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.