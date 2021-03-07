Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.50

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,043. Murray International Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie acquired 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

