Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $269.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

