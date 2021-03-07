Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 8.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.41. 3,048,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,028,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

