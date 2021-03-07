National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 564,668 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

