National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $65.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

