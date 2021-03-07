National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$83.51 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$83.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.00. The firm has a market cap of C$28.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

