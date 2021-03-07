Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $64,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,539.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $34,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,536 shares of company stock valued at $240,255 over the last three months. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 179.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

