Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

About Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

