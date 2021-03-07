New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $15.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

