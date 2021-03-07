New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,000 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

