New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,218,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,794,513 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,540,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.