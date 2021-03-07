New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triton International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TRTN opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,425. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

