New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.28 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Mirova acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.