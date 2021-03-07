Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.