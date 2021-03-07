Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $6.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEXA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

