NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NXTC stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

