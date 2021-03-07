NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of NextGen Healthcare worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.