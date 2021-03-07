Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87.

