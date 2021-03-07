Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 27,576 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

PTVE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

