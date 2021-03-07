Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 11,288 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.