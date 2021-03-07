Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $3.80 Million in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of ALXO opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

