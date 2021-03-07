Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 12,983 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $295,113.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 90,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $6,019,314.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,601,827 in the last ninety days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

