Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 28th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NSANY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSANY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.