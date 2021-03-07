NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, NIX has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $8.73 million and $88,228.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.30 or 0.03270931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.24 or 0.01005665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.00409239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00361232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00249569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022511 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,912,439 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.