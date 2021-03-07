NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 945.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

