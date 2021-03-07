Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.03 ($0.12). Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 72,458 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £17.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.42.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

