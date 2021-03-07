NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11), reports.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

