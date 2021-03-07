Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 12.4% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares were up 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 2,241,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 403,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.