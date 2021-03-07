NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.60.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$523.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

